VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist died on Friday after crashing into the backside of a Ford Escort, the Vancouver Police Department announced Monday.

The crash took place just after 5 p.m. in the 2000 block of NE 112th Avenue.

“According to witnesses, the motorcyclist had been seen driving at excessive speeds and weaving through traffic prior to the collision,” police said. “Impairment and speed on the part of the motorcycle rider were predominant factors in the collision.”

The motorcyclist, a 38-year-old man, had severe injuries and eventually died at the hospital, according to authorities.

The 26-year-old woman who was driving the Ford was uninjured.