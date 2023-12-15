VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — The City of Vancouver officially opened a brand new Safe Stay Community on Friday.

It’s the fourth community in Vancouver for unsheltered residents.

The site’s 20 structures will house up to 40 people at the site, which features restrooms and showers.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he’s asking the local legislature for an additional $100 million to create additional communities.

“Every one of these tiny homes are big dreams for people to get their lives back in shape,” Inslee said. “People come to these places and their lives change…That’s really exciting to me.”