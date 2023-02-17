PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All sworn Vancouver police officers will be equipped with body-worn cameras soon.

Starting on Monday, the Vancouver Police Department said patrol officers will be outfitted with a camera. VPD expects the remaining non-patrol personnel to be issued a body camera by March 9.

The department will then move to install front-facing and rear-passenger vehicle cameras in all patrol vehicles. Due to shipping delays and supply chain issues, VPD said that the vehicle cameras will not be installed until late 2023.

“This is a very important milestone our personnel have been looking forward to for some time and one we know the community has also been anticipating”, said Vancouver Police Chief Jeff Mori.

The move is part of a camera program approved by the City of Vancouver in 2022.

Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle told KOIN 6 that the program includes “200 body cameras and the whole computer system that goes along with it, but also keeping all of the data and then using it both for the prosecuting attorney, and for the officers, and for the public, that is a huge piece. So, the implementation of that program will take quite a bit of time.”

In addition to advancing its camera program, the city also hired a new police chief along with additional officers.