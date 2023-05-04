VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Vancouver police discovered the deceased body of a 59-year-old man in the bathroom of a residence after responding to a domestic violence call on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responded to the 3900 block of E 18th Street after a man, later identified as 32-year-old Kemawi “Eric” Simon, called 911 and claimed that he and his partner and gotten into a fight and that his partner was not breathing, according to authorities.

Emergency personnel arrived at the residence and discovered the dead man in the bathroom. After an investigation, Simon was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree manslaughter (domestic violence), police said.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.