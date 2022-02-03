‘Truly heartbroken’: Vancouver police chief on Officer Sahota’s death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Vancouver Police Chief James McElvain spoke about Officer Donald Sahota, who died over the weekend, after court documents and law enforcement say a robbery suspect stabbed him at his home and then was shot by a responding Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

During Tuesday’s press conference, McElvain said Sahota’s death will be classified as a line of duty death and noted it’s the only line of duty death in Vancouver’s history.

Chief McElvain was emotional, calling it a devastating blow to officer Sahota’s family and to the whole community. He also said there’s been an outpouring of support.

“Don has worked with the department for the past eight years, in the past few years he served in our training unit. In the interactions I’ve had with members in that group, I can tell you he made a tremendous impact on all of them. He’ll be sorely missed,” McElvain said.

McElvain was clear that he only blames the robbery suspect in custody for Officer Sahota’s death.

The suspect, Julio Segura, faces an attempted first-degree murder charge for stabbing Sahota. However, an autopsy report said Sahota died from gunshot wounds outside of his home after Clark County Deputy Jonathan Feller fired his rifle at the scene as Segura allegedly entered Sahota’s Battle Ground home.

The memorial for Officer Sahota will be on Tuesday, VPD said.