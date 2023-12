VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Vancouver police say they are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place early Thursday morning.

Authorities responded to 11614 NE 49th Street just after midnight after receiving a report of a shooting in an apartment complex, officials said.

According to police, officers arrived to find a 25-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities say he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.