PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was found dead in Vancouver early Saturday morning and police are now investigating it as a homicide.

Just before 3:30 a.m., Vancouver Police officers responded to a report of gunshots and a person dead on the sidewalk near the intersection of East 18th Street and East Bryant Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man unresponsive and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information, including the identity of the victim, has been released at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOIN 6 News for more updates.