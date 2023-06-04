PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman said to be suffering from a mental health crisis and her two children.

Vancouver Police say that 35-year-old mother Bethany Shaffer, her 10-year-old son Jesse Sutton and her 7-year-old daughter Rachel Sutton are considered to be high-risk missing people. Shaffer was last seen driving the children away from their home in a white 2014 Mazda CX9 with the Washington license plate BOT7709.

“While having a mental health crisis that included suicidal ideations, Ms Shaffer left her home in the listed vehicle and took her two children with her,” Vancouver PD said.

Shaffer is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs approximately 125 pounds. Jesse Sutton is 4 feet, 10 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Rachel Sutton is 4 feet, 5 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the family’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

No other details were immediately available.