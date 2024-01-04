PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vancouver Police Department conducted DUI patrols over the New Year’s weekend, resulting in dozens of traffic stops, multiple citations and 11 total arrests.

Overall, VPD reports 47 traffic stops made, five DUI arrests, six arrests for crimes other than DUIs and 44 citations issued from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31.

In addition, officers investigated six crashes, including one where an officer’s vehicle was hit. Although authorities say the vehicle was unoccupied at the time.

However, on New Year’s Eve, officers reportedly noticed fewer drivers on the road than in previous years and made zero DUI arrests that day. But there were still two crashes and two non-DUI-related arrests, authorities say.