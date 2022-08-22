Tristan JW Witt reportedly ran away just after 6 p.m. on Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver police are searching for a child who reportedly ran away from home on Monday night.

Tristan JW Witt reportedly ran away from 2900 General Anderson Rd., unit R162 just after 6 p.m. According to police, Witt has autism and depends on medication for mood regulation.

Witt is a white male, approximately 5 feet tall, weighing 110 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a grey sweatshirt. His age was not provided.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.