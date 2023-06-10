PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) —The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a “high risk missing juvenile” last seen on Friday evening.

The missing juvenile was identified as 12-year-old boy Julian Ramos. According to authorities, Ramos is Hispanic with hazel eyes and brown hair. He is about 5 feet tall and weighs 94 pounds.

VPD says the boy has a scar on his inner left or right wrist, as well as three distinct freckles on his upper right cheek.

Vancouver officials report that Ramos was last seen walking northbound from 700 NE 106th Ave., at about 9:30 p.m. He was wearing dark blue Adidas pants with a stripe along the side, a tie-dyed Adidas hoodie and black hi-top shoes.

The boy has multiple mental health and behavioral disorders and functions at an 8-to-10-year-old level, according to VPD. He takes various mental health medications, but officials say they aren’t life-threatening.

Anyone with further details on Ramos’ location is asked to call 911.