VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Vancouver police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the people involved in a physical disturbance where a man forced a woman into a car on Sunday, according to authorities.

Vancouver police say they responded to the disturbance in the area of S. Leiser Rd and Hwy 14 and that the vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.

However, the incident was captured on camera by nearby residents.

“The photo shows what appears to be a male and female involved with a white Ford Mustang, dealer plates displaying the word ‘Power’ or something similar,” police said.

Police say they are searching for a man who was seen forcing a woman into a car. (Vancouver police)

If anyone has information concerning the identity of the involved people or vehicle, they are asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department through CRESA 911.