Vancouver police seek help in finding missing, endangered man

Washington

by: Hailey Dunn

Vancouver Police are looking for Norman Nielsen who is missing and endangered (Courtesy: Vancouver Police Dept.).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help in find a missing and endangered 89-year-old man.

Norman Nielsen is a white male, 6’01”, 186 lbs. He has green eyes and brown hair. Nielsen was last seen in a green puffy jacket, blue jeans, black Puma sneakers, and wire rimmed glasses.

He was driving a tan 1999 Toyota 4Runner, license plate OR YBA753.

Officials said Nielsen has mental and physical health issues, and he may be experiencing a mental health episode leading him to be confused and disoriented.

Anyone with information about Nielsen is asked to contact Vancouver Police Department at 360.487.7399.

