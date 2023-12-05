PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Home Instead Vancouver is gearing up for its annual “Be a Santa to a Senior” program — delivering presents to seniors in need around Clark County.

Home Instead — which provides in-home care for seniors — began the program 20 years ago as a way to help seniors in need who may not otherwise receive holiday gifts.

Julie Williams, who owns Home Instead’s Vancouver franchise, credits the Clark County community for growing the local Be a Santa program.

“We have an amazing community here in Clark County,” Williams said. “They step up.”

When Be a Santa began at the Vancouver location about 12 years ago, the organization delivered around 50 gifts to seniors in need. In 2024, the program is delivering over 500 gifts to about 460 seniors.

“Doing it for the last 12 years and watching the delivery of the gifts and the reactions on the people’s faces when they get something – especially when they get something they’ve requested and they’re really surprised they got it — it’s really touching,” Williams said.

She added, “some of these folks may not have family that look out for them during the holidays and so this might be the only loving thing they experience over the holidays. It really makes a difference and I love it.”

Home Instead works with local organizations including the Clark County Veteran’s Assistance Center and Meals on Wheels People, to identify seniors in need for the program.

Community members can participate by finding one of the eight Home Instead Christmas trees in Clark County and picking a senior’s request from the branches. Gifts can be dropped off at the tree unwrapped and Home Instead will pick them up, wrap them, and help deliver them to the seniors.

Community members can find one of Home Instead’s gift trees in Clark County and pick a senior gift request to donate (Courtesy Home Instead.)

Community members wrapping gifts to donate to Home Instead’s Be a Santa to a Senior program (Courtesy Home Instead.)

Home Instead has delivered over two million gifts to seniors in need after starting their Be a Santa to a Senior program in 2003 (Courtesy Home Instead.)

Williams points out that one of the largest groups of gift donors are other seniors, noting about 60% of the gifts they receive are from the Battle Ground Community Center’s senior luncheon group.

“It’s seniors helping seniors,” Williams added.

Across the Home Instead network, the Be a Santa program has delivered over two million gifts to 750,000 seniors in need.

Williams says reading the gift requests and following along on deliveries are her favorite parts of the program.

“We get really sweet gifts. It can be things like dog treats for their dog, or someone just wanted yellow napkins, and sometimes it’s blankets, or slippers, or maybe sheets for a bed or a new comforter, or a Seahawks sweatshirt, or a sports team favorite,” Williams said.

She continued, “The delivery is always fun. AMR, the ambulance company, they help us deliver. So, they load up their ambulance with all of our wrapped gifts and take them to the facility or wherever it is that we’re dropping them, and we usually follow along and video the deliveries as much as we can.”

Ahead of deliveries scheduled for the middle of December, Williams says there are still some gift requests available for community members to donate, followed by a party on Dec. 14 to wrap all the presents while sipping hot cocoa and wine.