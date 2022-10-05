VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says a Vancouver Public Schools employee is accused of videotaping female students in the Alki Middle School locker room.

CCSO says they were immediately notified by district staff, who secured the locker rooms at the school.

The suspect left the campus by the time the incident was reported, according to CCSO. Deputies say they were able to contact the suspect later in the day — but the suspect did not cooperate with investigators.

No arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation. Detectives are reportedly serving search warrants at the suspect’s residence and are also searching locker rooms and other areas at Alki Middle School.

The sheriff’s office says they have received full cooperation from Vancouver Public Schools and the Alki Middle School staff, and that the district has made notifications to families whose kids attend the school.