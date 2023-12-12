There were 300 crashes on the Fourth Plain corridor between 2018 and 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Twenty-five Washington communities, including Vancouver, have received $38.3 million that will go toward preventing deadly crashes in the state.

Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell announced the new funding from the Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All program earlier this month.

According to Cantwell, Washington saw a 40% surge in fatal crashes from 2019 to 2022. Last year was the state’s deadliest year since 1990, with 750 recorded deaths — but officials said 2023 is shaping up to be even worse for traffic fatalities.

In Vancouver, Cantwell named the Fourth Plain corridor the city’s most dangerous road. There were 300 crashes on the street between 2018 and 2020. Going forward, officials will allocate $5,696,000 toward preventing collisions in the area.

“Fourth Plain Boulevard’s high speeds endanger pedestrians, cyclists, and small mobility users and create hazardous conditions for all roadway users, including vehicles,” Sen. Cantwell’s Office said. “Proposed safety improvements will include enhanced pedestrian crossings using hybrid beacons and refuge islands, sidewalk infill and extensions, intersection redesign, and one Complete Streets treatment, which enables safe use and support mobility for all users.”

Additional grant funding will cover traffic safety upgrades in cities such as Spokane, Bellevue and Tacoma. A number of Washington-based organizations, including the Puget Sound Regional Council and the Lummi Indian Business Council, will receive funding as well.

Washington isn’t alone in its efforts to prevent traffic-related deaths. This year, the Oregon Health Authority launched a transportation safety dashboard to highlight the ongoing issue.

According to data, Oregon saw 606 fatal crashes in 2022. The dashboard has yet to reveal statewide numbers for this year, but in Portland, traffic deaths are set to reach another three-decade high.

In 2022, the city saw 63 transportation-related fatalities. As of Dec. 1, the city recorded 66 deaths so far this year.