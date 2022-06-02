VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A shop fire, combined with multiple propane tank explosions, sent heavy black smoke into the Vancouver sky on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., multiple fire agencies were dispatched to 8503 NE 80th Ave, after receiving numerous reports of dark smoke in the area. Crews discovered a fire in a large shop that was also torching several trees.

The efforts of the firefighters were reportedly hampered due to downed powerlines, lack of water and trying to maneuver around the multiple vehicles that were on the property. A nearby home also caught on fire.

While the shop was lost in the fire, crews were able to save a portion of the house. None of the residents were injured, but one firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The Clark County Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of the fire.