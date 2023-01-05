PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Evergreen school district teacher was arrested after Vancouver police said they sent sexually explicit texts and a photo to a student.

VPD said they were contacted by a staff member because a 17-year-old student reported that the teacher had been engaging in a sexual conversation via text and that they sent the student a nude photo.

On Thursday, Shelley R. Leatherwood was arrested by VPD on a communication with a minor for immoral purposes charge.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and ask any other potential victims to come forward and contact Detective Robert Givens at Robert.givens@cityofvancouver.us or Sergeant Julie Ballou at Julie.ballou@cityofvancouver.us.

This is a developing story.