PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A little over a month after declaring a homelessness emergency, Vancouver officials have released their first report to mark the progress made in the time since.

City leaders ratified the emergency declaration on Nov. 6, reporting that Vancouver and the entirety of Clark County had seen a significant increase in residents experiencing ‘chronic homelessness.’

More specifically, officials said the county had seen a 54% surge in the population since 2022 — and 78% of houseless residents were located in Vancouver despite the city’s efforts to fund eviction prevention, rental assistance, housing shelters and more to curb the problem.

On Monday, the City of Vancouver shared the first of several monthly reports related to the homeless emergency.

In the initial announcement, Jamie Spinelli, the city’s homeless response manager, noted a “recent behavioral shift” among the homeless population. She said more residents had been engaged in violence and drug use, including those who weren’t known to be opioid users.

Since then, the Columbia River Mental Health’s behavioral health response team has begun operations in Vancouver’s Fourth Plain Corridor.

According to the report, the city’s Homeless Assistance and Resource Team has used this time to inform Vancouver patrol officers and the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency on new guidelines involving unsheltered residents.

“The policy and procedures focus on engagement first and enforcement, if necessary, last, bringing patrol’s response into alignment with HART’s processes and providing patrol greater clarity and more tools for responding to calls for service involving unsheltered homelessness,” officials wrote.

Within the past month, HART has also conducted clean-ups near Share House and other areas with large homeless populations.

Additionally, Vancouver has opened its third Safe Stay Community and began construction on a fourth since the emergency declaration.

City leaders have also completed the RFP — or request for proposal — process for a new Safe Park Zone for residents living in vehicles. Officials said the site should begin operations in January.