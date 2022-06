PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More big changes are coming along the Vancouver Waterfront as the new and improved Vancouver Landing is back open.

It’s the first completed project in the Terminal 1 development project close to the Interstate Bridge.

The project will add more outdoor spaces, plazas, gardens, and even connection to trails along the waterfront for visitors and locals alike.

The AC Hotel by Marriott will open later this month, while a property company is expected to break ground soon.