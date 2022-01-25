Vancouver wrestling coach out amid assault charge involving minor

The wrestling coach at Skyview High School was previously booked into Clark County Jail.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The wrestling coach at Skyview High School in Vancouver is out after his arrest on suspicion of assault.

The Columbian reports according to a probable-cause affidavit, Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Jess Pritchard’s home on Jan. 18, where a minor was found with what appeared to be a broken nose.

Pritchard was booked into Clark County Jail and made his first appearance in Clark County Superior Court Jan. 19. He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to have no direct contact with the minor. A Vancouver Public Schools spokesperson confirmed that Pritchard is no longer coaching. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

