Victim in Kelso shooting dies from injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was shot in his own Kelso home earlier this month has died from his injuries, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

Rick D. Huckaby was shot multiple times in his 4th Avenue home on November 12 after a stranger came in through the back door and opened fire. The 69-year-old man was immediately taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery for the gunshot wounds.

On Friday, November 22, the sheriff’s office said that Huckaby died this evening. He had still been getting treatment for his injuries from the shooting.

Authorities said the investigation into the shooting will continue. No arrest has been made at this time. The gunman was described as a white man of about 5-feet-5-inches tall with a medium build and frizzy gray hair. At the time of the shooting, he had a beard and was wearing dark clothing.

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

