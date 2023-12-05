PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued five people from dangerous flood waters in Rosburg, Wash. Tuesday after heavy rains caused the Grays River to flood its banks.

A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew with U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Astoria initially responded to the Rosburg area at 10:20 a.m. after four people became trapped inside their home by four feet of flood water.

However, after arriving on the scene at 11:08 a.m., the crew was quickly diverted to rescue a man trapped on the roof of his truck in chest-high water. Video of the rescue shows a USCG rescue swimmer rappelling from the helicopter and lifting the man to safety amid the rushing flood water.

“The aircrew hoisted the individual from the truck to the helicopter and returned to the flooded house,” the USCG stated in a press release.

After the first rescue, the USCG helicopter team proceeded to hoist the additional four flood victims from their home and fly the group to safety. All of the rescued people were said to be in stable condition and were met by waiting paramedics when the helicopter landed.