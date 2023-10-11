Lightning and thunder were possible on Wednesday as strong rains and high winds hit the region

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As stormy skies hit the region, video from the La Center, Washington area captured what appeared to be a weak funnel cloud on Wednesday.

The video, caught on camera by Nathan Bruce, shows what appears to be shingles flying through the air as a small funnel cloud appears and then disappears.

Lightning and thunder were possible on Wednesday as strong rains and high winds hit the region. Meanwhile, officials were warning of waves of up to 25-feet were possible on the Oregon Coast as the storm hit.

Thursday’s forecast is expected to dry up, but there’s a chance for more rain next week.