Virtual tribute marks 1 year since Deputy DeRosier slain

Justin DeRosier, 29, died in the line of duty on April 13, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A live, virtual tribute to Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier will be held Monday night, the one year anniversary of his death in the line of duty.

On April 13, 2019, DeRosier was gunned down while responding to a report of a disabled motorhome on Fallert Road in Kalama by Brian Butts, who was killed in a confrontation with Kelso police officers the next night.

DeRosier, 29, was the first Cowlitz County deputy to die in the line of duty in the county’s 165 years. He left behind his wife and their 5-month-old girl.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office will hold a live tribute that can be watched on the Cowlitz Citizens Update Facebook page beginning at 9:45 p.m.

KOIN Coverage: The death of Deputy Justin DeRosier