Voodoo Doughnut ‘drops a pin’ at new Vancouver location

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Voodoo is coming to Vancouver.

The iconic Portland chain Voodoo Doughnut has “dropped a pin” on the company’s first Washington store, which is set to open Tuesday, Jan. 11.

When asked about the location choice, Voodoo Doughnut CEO Chris Schultz replied, “Why not Vancouver? Why do people have to come across the bridge to get great donuts?”

Since joining Voodoo Doughnut nearly five years ago, Schultz had been on the hunt for the perfect Vancouver site, before arriving at the 8203 NE Vancouver Mall Drive location, formerly a Chase Bank branch.

Holiday Treats (Voodoo Doughnut)

“It’s a perfect location,” Schultz explained. “At the hub where things are happening, and it’s really bringing the Vancouver Mall back to life.”

With the addition of the new Vancouver store, Voodoo Doughnut now has 10 company-owned locations and two licensed agreements stores in the U.S.

Schultz told KOIN 6 News donuts are a delicacy everyone can enjoy in a time when people have limited recreational options.

“If you’re going to treat yourself, you’re going to treat yourself with a donut,” Schultz said. “When you can’t go to a sporting event or listen to your favorite band, what can you do to bring a bit of fun home? I think Voodoo plays right into that.”

He told KOIN 6 News he sees the expansion as an opportunity to provide internal growth for current employees and offer new jobs for the local community. In all, the expansion to Vancouver has created 50 jobs, according to Schultz.

For Schultz, incorporating the Vancouver community and the region’s own “flare” was critical for this grand opening.

“This is Voodoo Vancouver, it’s not Voodoo Portland,” Schultz said. “Although people really enjoy going to Portland, I think this has its own twist. And it’s a chance for people to live and enjoy a little bit of that ‘wackiness’ that Voodoo’s known for in Vancouver.”

The ribbon-cutting and grand opening for the new Vancouver Voodoo Doughnut will be at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The new location will offer third-party delivery and curbside pickup options and will operate from open until midnight daily.