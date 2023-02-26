PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four early morning robberies have Vancouver police on the hunt for suspects, authorities said.

According to VPD, two or three suspects driving a stolen KIA Optima robbed two 7-Eleven stores and two Chevron gas stations Sunday morning between 6:30 and 7:30.

Cash register money was taken during all the robberies and officials said that in one incident, money was taken from a vault.

The suspects all covered their faces and were armed with a silver handgun. Officials said the KIA Optima is burgundy or dark colored with the Washington License plate BDK5599.

  • Security photo of the car used in the Feb. 26 robberies at four convenience stores (VPD)
  • Security footage of one of the suspects in the Feb. 26 robberies of four convenience stores (VPD)
  • Security footage of one of the suspects in the Feb. 26 robberies of four convenience stores (VPD)
  • Security footage of one of the suspects in the Feb. 26 robberies of four convenience stores (VPD)
  • Security footage of one of the suspects in the Feb. 26 robberies of four convenience stores (VPD)
  • Map showing the locations of the four robbed convenience stores (KOIN)

Police said if you locate the vehicle to call 911 immediately, the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.