Security footage of one of the suspects in the Feb. 26 robberies of four convenience stores (VPD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four early morning robberies have Vancouver police on the hunt for suspects, authorities said.

According to VPD, two or three suspects driving a stolen KIA Optima robbed two 7-Eleven stores and two Chevron gas stations Sunday morning between 6:30 and 7:30.

Cash register money was taken during all the robberies and officials said that in one incident, money was taken from a vault.

The suspects all covered their faces and were armed with a silver handgun. Officials said the KIA Optima is burgundy or dark colored with the Washington License plate BDK5599.

Security photo of the car used in the Feb. 26 robberies at four convenience stores (VPD)

Security footage of one of the suspects in the Feb. 26 robberies of four convenience stores (VPD)

Security footage of one of the suspects in the Feb. 26 robberies of four convenience stores (VPD)

Security footage of one of the suspects in the Feb. 26 robberies of four convenience stores (VPD)

Security footage of one of the suspects in the Feb. 26 robberies of four convenience stores (VPD)

Map showing the locations of the four robbed convenience stores (KOIN)

Police said if you locate the vehicle to call 911 immediately, the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.