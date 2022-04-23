PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 57-year-old motorcyclist died after a reported hit-and-run early Friday morning at a Sea Mar clinic parking lot, police said.

Officers responded to a report that a motorcyclist had been hit by an SUV around 5:32 a.m. at 7803 NE Fourth Plain Boulevard.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, witnesses told responding officers they heard the motorcyclist possibly getting into an argument with at least one other person, followed by a large crash and then a dark-colored SUV driving away.

The motorcyclist, who police said was 57 years old but did not identify, was taken to the hospital. He did not survive.

Authorities have not released any further details on the incident and an investigation is underway.

KOIN 6 News has reached out for more information.