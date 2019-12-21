WA Deputy dies in crash en route to domestic violence call

PARKLAND, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy in western Washington died when his patrol car crashed while he was on his way to back up other officers on an urgent domestic violence call.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s office says 25-year-old Deputy Cooper Dyson died while en route to assist two fellow officers already dispatched to a Parkland home. They had asked for back up after arriving to the initial call reporting a young child had been assaulted and there were weapons in the home.

Dyson is survived by his 2-year-old child and his pregnant wife.