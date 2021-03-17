WA officials to set 1500 murder hornet traps near Canada border

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Members of the Asian community in Oregon and Washington are still processing the mass shooting that killed 8 people, including 6 Asian women, in the Atlanta area. Although the suspect in the shooting has claimed it was not a racially motivated attack, the crime is taking a great toll on the community.

Two experts who spoke with KOIN 6 News -- Gordon Nagayama Hall and Jennifer Fang -- described their feelings as shock and anxiety, especially for Asian women who said this reminds them of some of the disturbing stereotypes they must deal with regularly.