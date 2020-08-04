WA primary elections arrive amid mail-in voting skepticism

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tuesday is Washington state’s primary elections day, with 36 candidates for governor on the ballot — including incumbent Jay Inslee.

President Donald Trump has been claiming mail-in voting will create chaos — even though Washington has been voting this way for over a decade. Trump said that this primary election in Washington state is going to be the “greatest election disaster in history,” suggesting China and Russia could forge ballots.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says that type of mass fraud wouldn’t be able to get past the mail-in voting system.

“It is widely inappropriate for the president of the United States to suggest to people of this country that voting by mail is somehow going to result in rampant voter fraud when that is factually incorrect,” Ferguson said.

In a report to congress on the 2016 presidential election, the state of Washington said there were two criminal prosecutions for fraudulent votes and a smaller number of other cases in which voters potentially attempted to vote illegally.

Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman has now invited President Trump to visit Washington — to teach him how vote by mail works securely. However, she is concerned about recent budget cuts to the postal service under the president’s appointed postmaster general.