WA state AG sues ‘sham’ COVID testing center for false results

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit Monday against an Illinois-based COVID-19 testing center for allegedly providing false and delayed test results.

The Center for COVID Control is being accused of setting up fraudulent testing sites, failing to accurately test for COVID and improperly storing tests.

At least 13 of the 300 testing sites operated by the company are located in Washington. However, the company did not have a license to operate in any Washington municipality other than Yakima.

According to a statement released by Ferguson’s office, tests were stored in garbage bags for nearly a week when the tests should have been refrigerated. Additionally, collections were allegedly backdated, so the tests would still be processed.

The lawsuit details stories from site employees who claim they were told to lie to people getting tested, withhold sample data and improperly dispose of tests.

In response to patient complaints, the company reportedly told employees to “lie to patients on a daily basis.” Employees were instructed to tell patients their results were inconclusive, and thus they needed to take another test.

Ferguson claims these “sham” testing sites have directly led to the spread of COVID by giving thousands of Washingtonians false-negative results.

A Yakima man said the company returned negative test results for two of his family members despite them having severe COVID symptoms. Meanwhile, he never received his own test results from the company.

The testing sites have been closed since January 13.

The AG’s officer office said the company received $124 in federal relief to obtain test kits.

Ferguson alleges the company violated the Consumer Protection Act when it “deliberately failed to deliver prompt, valid and accurate results.” The lawsuit orders the company to pay up to $12,500 per infraction, and also relinquish any profits they made from these test sites.