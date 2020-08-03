WA unemployment backlog cleared, processing times cut

This photo shows a sign at the headquarters for Washington state’s Employment Security Department Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Washington state’s rush to get unemployment benefits to residents who lost jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak left it vulnerable to criminals who made off with hundreds of millions of dollars in fraudulent claims. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington Employment Security Department has reached its “Operation 100%” goal of processing all unemployment claims that were filed by mid-June.

Confirming Governor Jay Inslee’s statement last week that the unemployment backlog would be “cleared within days,” the ESD announced the news on Monday morning. Operation 100% was an initiative to resolve the entire backlog of claims filed between March 8 and June 18 by the July 31 deadline. The total number of claims was listed at 81,508 — as the state saw an unprecedented number of cases filed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ESD also reached the operation’s other goal of cutting down the processing times, which is now averaging at four weeks.

“Getting benefits to all eligible Washingtonians has been, and continues to be, our agency’s top priority in this crisis,” ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine said. “As we turn the page on Operation 100%, more than 81,500 individuals who had applied by mid-June and not received payment now have resolution on their claims. While clearing this initial backlog represents significant progress, and more than 900,000 individuals have received benefits since the crisis began, we know we still have a lot more work to do and a lot of trust to be regained as we move into the next phase of our response. There are still those who have applied since mid-June or had issues set on their weekly claims and need resolution. We will leverage the progress made and lessons learned in Operation 100% to help those individuals and resolve all claims much faster moving forward.”