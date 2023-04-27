Closeup of a spongy moth, euchaetes moth or lithosarctia witti moth, climbing under the long leaf grass. Getty image

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For adults who never quite grew out of their childhood butterfly-netting obsession, the Washington State Department of Agriculture has a job for you.

The state is hiring 32 full-time insect pest trappers.

These insect pest trappers will be responsible for conducting surveys and trapping invasive insects such as the Northern giant hornet, Japanese beetle, apple maggot, and spongy moth.

The spongy moth is one of the most destructive forest insect pests introduced into North America, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture. The moth has defoliated millions of acres in the Eastern United States and wildlife officials are working to prevent similar damage in the West.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture has been monitoring for the month since 1974 and eradicating it when necessary.

“Thanks to the efforts of our seasonal survey crew and the cooperation and support of the public, there are currently no established population of spongy moth in our state,” WSDA stated in the insect pest trapper job description on its website.

Although there aren’t any populations established, that doesn’t mean WSDA is going to stop monitoring them.

The 32 full-time insect pest trappers are temporary positions that will work full-time through the summer to keep an eye out for invasive bugs. They’re also responsible for monitoring harmful pathogens, diseases and noxious weeds.

Trappers typically work Monday through Thursday and are based out of their home office, which is close to or within their survey route, WSDA said. Each trapper will be assigned a route that is reasonably accessible from their home.

WSDA plans to pay insect pest trappers between $17.79-$19.55 per hour.

Eligible candidates must be able to carry up to 20 pounds by hand, drive on all kinds of roads for up to 300 miles per day, and monitor and remove traps under various weather conditions and in different types of terrain.

The insect pest trappers will be located in 23 counties: Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Thurston, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Clallam, Pacific, Pierce, King, Snohomish, Skagit, San Juan, Island, Whatcom, Benton, Franklin, Okanogan, Yakima, Spokane, Stevens, and Walla Walla.

The job includes benefits and employees will have access to a state-issued vehicle. The deadline to apply for the job is April 30.