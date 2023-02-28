May is known as peak wildflower season on Dog Mountain in the Columbia River Gorge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Hikers hoping to catch a glimpse of the wildflowers on Dog Mountain in peak bloom can reserve a permit starting March 1.

Dog Mountain, which is located on the Washington side of the Columbia River Gorge, is a hiking area known for its steep trails and beautiful blossoms. May is known as the best time of year to hike in the area for people hoping to see flowers like balsamroot, Indian paintbrush, lupin and more.

The trail’s springtime popularity had been increasing over the years, which led to the U.S. Forest Service implementing a permit system in 2018. Before that, the parking lot was oftentimes overflowing onto State Route 14 on the weekends.

Permits will be required for all hikers heading to Dog Mountain on weekends from April 29 to June 19, 2023. Permits will also be required on Memorial Day on May 29 and on Juneteenth, June 19.

Visitors can either reserve a permit online or by taking the Columbia Area Transit Dog Mountain Shuttle.

One change going into effect in 2023 is that the USFS will offer permits per vehicle rather than per person. Hikers must provide either digital or hard copy evidence of their permit on the Dog Mountain Trail system when parking at the lot on Saturdays and Sundays from April 29 – June 19.

Anyone who rides the Columbia Area Transit Dog Mountain Shuttle from Stevenson will receive a permit for free. Seats on the shuttle are available on a first come first served basis. The shuttle runs about every half hour from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and on Memorial Day and Juneteenth.

Otherwise, the permits will cost a $2 non-refundable administrative fee per vehicle, along with the daily USFS recreation fee of $5 per vehicle, for anyone who doesn’t have a Northwest Forest Pass, or senior, military or Every Kid Outdoors pass.

There will be 90 permits available per day through the online reservation system, the USFS said. Of these, 50 permits for each day will be released March 1 and an additional 40 permits for each day will be released and available online three days in advance of the day they’re eligible to be used.

The USFS reminds hikers that reserving a permit online does not guarantee them a parking spot and visitors are encouraged to have a Plan B.