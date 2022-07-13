VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Clark County Public Health officials issued a warning advisory at Lacamas Lake on Wednesday due to high levels of cyanotoxins from harmful algae.

Officials say that water samples taken from the lake Monday showed cyanotoxins that were above the threshold levels recommended by the Washington Department of Health, and that warning signs have been placed at the lake’s public access points.

Health officials recommend:

No swimming or water skiing

No water contact for animals

Avoiding areas of scum when using motorized boats, paddle boarding, kayaking or canoeing

No drinking lake water

Cleaning fish well and discarding organs

Health experts said they will continue to monitor the lake and take weekly water samples to test toxin levels while algal blooms are present. Signs will be updated as conditions change.

According to health officials, algal blooms could cause wheezing, coughing, chest tightness and shortness of breath if ingested. Rash, itching, blisters and eye irritation could occur with skin contact. Additionally, if water with cyanotoxins is swallowed, symptoms could include abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, numbness of the lips, tingling in fingers and toes and dizziness.

Additional information about harmful algal blooms and current advisories are posted on the Clark County Public Health website.