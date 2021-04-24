Wash. House OKs plan to overhaul state’s approach to drugs

SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state House of Representatives has approved an overhaul of the state’s approach to drug possession, after the Washington Supreme Court struck down its previous law as unconstitutional.

Majority Democrats in Olympia have seized on the court’s ruling in February as an opportunity to address some of the harm the war on drugs has caused, especially to communities of color.

The measure passed by the House on Saturday makes simple drug possession a misdemeanor for now, but that provision expires in two years. It also aims to greatly expand access to treatment and outreach services.