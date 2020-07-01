Wash. officials set up roughly 600 ‘murder hornet’ traps after sightings

Washington

Traps placed around Blaine, Custer and Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — About 600 traps to catch invasive Asian giant hornets are being placed in Northwestern Washington’s Whatcom County by the Washington State Department of Agriculture, more than doubling the number already set out by citizens.

The Capital Press reports the state traps are being placed around Blaine, Custer and Bellingham, the only places in the U.S. that the giant hornet has been found. The traps are being put on the edge of forested areas.

Asian giant hornets are brutal to pollinators, known to decapitate honey bees and are the subject of wide fascination.

Five Asian giant hornets have been found in Whatcom County since last winter.

