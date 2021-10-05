Wash. woman dies from clot after receiving J&J vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A King County woman has died from a blood clot after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the Washington Department of Health confirmed Tuesday.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

Umair Shah, the state’s top health official, said this is Washington’s first such death.

Health officials said that blood clots are, in fact, a very rare complication caused by the J&J vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have reported only three deaths nationwide from blood clots as a J&J vaccine complication.

The woman’s death comes as the vaccine’s manufacturer submitted an application Tuesday for booster authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

No additional details about the case were immediately available.