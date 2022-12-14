The settlement terms say 43 states must agree to join the resolution

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Wednesday that he will sign onto a resolution with Walmart with the hope Washington could receive an estimated $62.6 million from a nationwide settlement.

In November, Walmart agreed to a $3.1 billion settlement to resolve most of the opioid lawsuits or potential lawsuits it faces from state, local and tribal governments. However, that settlement comes with conditions.

First, at least 43 states must join the resolution and second, at least 85% of litigating and non-litigating local governments in the settling states must join.

Ferguson said if Washington receives $62.6 million from the settlement, it will bring the state’s recoveries to approximately $802 million. That money will be used to help fund opioid abatement and recovery programs.

“This is another important step in our fight for accountability for the opioid industry,” Ferguson said. “These resources will increase prevention efforts and help Washingtonians in need.”

If the resolution is approved, the settlement funds will be split between state, county and city governments.

As part of the resolution, Walmart has agreed to tightly monitor opioid prescriptions and prevent patients from seeking multiple prescriptions.

In a statement Walmart issued about the settlement framework on Nov. 15, the company said it strongly disputes the allegations it faces in the lawsuits and the proposed settlement does not mean the company has admitted it’s liable in any way.

“Walmart will continue to vigorously defend the company against any lawsuit not resolved through this settlement framework,” it stated.

Walmart said it has adopted several practices to help fight the opioid crisis, such as educating pharmacists, reducing the amount of opioids dispensed, protecting against diversion and theft, increasing access to overdose reversal medication, educating patients about opioid use, and advocating for state and national policies aimed at curbing opioid abuse.

The company believes the settlement can provide communities across the country with significant aid to help in the fight against the opioid crisis.

Attorney General Ferguson said if a resolution is reached with Walmart, it will be one of several the state has agreed to since 2021 with companies he said fueled the opioid epidemic.

Ferguson said the state reached a $518 million resolution with McKessonCorp., Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp.

Ferguson said he challenged the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy and by doing so, increased Washington’s share of the resolution from $70 million to $183 million.

Mallinckrodt, one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the country, will pay Washington state $24.8 million.

Consulting group McKinsey has also paid the state $13.5 million for its role in working with Purdue Pharma to market opioids.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum also confirmed Oregon has signed onto the resolution with Walmart. She shared this news while announcing $10.7 billion national opioid-related settlements with CVS and Walgreens.

Rosenblum said Oregon stands to receive $65.4 million from CVS, $70.86 million from Walgreens and $36.86 million from Walmart.

As long as the conditions of the Walmart settlement are met, Rosenblum expects most of the payout will come in 2023. CVS’s payments will be spread over 10 years and Walgreens’ payments will be spread over 15 years.