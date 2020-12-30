Washington COVID-19 restrictions extended another week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced an extension of statewide COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday morning.

Gov. Inslee announced the current state restrictions on dining and gatherings will be extended an additional week. The restrictions had previously been scheduled to end on January 4, but will now be in place until January 11.

No changes have been made to the restrictions guidelines aside from the expiration date.

“Our consistent mission has been keeping Washingtonians safe and ensuring health care system and hospital capacity,” Inslee said. “We understand the profound impact COVID is having on our healthcare system, families and businesses, but I am heartened by the number of Washingtonians who continue to do the right thing. If we continue distancing from others, wearing facial coverings and avoiding social gatherings, we will make it to the other side of this pandemic together.”

The governor also said an updated reopening plan is currently being developed, which will aim to provide a pathway for businesses to reopen safely. The updated plan is set t be released next week.

Statewide COVID-19 Restrictions

Under the current restrictions, most businesses have been required to close their indoor services, including fitness facilities and gyms, bowling centers, movie theaters, museums, zoos and aquariums. Retail stores —including grocery stores — must limit their indoor capacity to 25%.

Additionally, indoor social gatherings with people from more than one household are also prohibited unless attendees have either quarantined for 14 days before the gathering or tested negative for COVID-19 and have quarantined for seven days.

While weddings and funerals can still occur, ceremonies are limited to no more than 30 people and receptions are prohibited. Real estate open houses will be prohibited, personal services — like hair salons — will be limited to 25% of maximum occupancy and professional services are required to mandate remote work when possible, and when not, to be restricted to 25% occupancy.

Under the current restrictions, only outdoor visits are allowed at long-term care facilities and religious services will be capped at either 25% indoor occupancy or 200 people, whichever is fewer. Outdoor gatherings are limited to five people.

Full Stay Safe — Stay Healthy Proclamation