Wash. DNR: ‘Don’t take chainsaws to our bridges’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were arrested after being accused of damaging a bridge using chainsaws in Washington’s Olympic Peninsula.

The men used chainsaws to cut chunks of cedar wood from the base of the bridge, which officials say can be illegally sold to mill owners who turn them into shake and shingles, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

Can't believe we have to say this, but don't take chainsaws to our bridges. pic.twitter.com/nSzrM27iyu — Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) October 28, 2021

Officer Allen Nelson investigated a report from hunters, who heard chainsaws last Friday, and found two people “cutting chunks out of the cedar logs that form the base of the bridge” Washington DNR said.

The area where the incident took place was behind a locked gate, however the department claims that the lock was broken off.

The two men were arrested and booked into Jefferson County Jail, and face felony charges.

Washington DNR said they will inspect the bridge for safety.