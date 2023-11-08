PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least three Washington state elections offices were evacuated due to the discovery of a suspicious powder.

The evacuations began around 8:30 Wednesday morning, as ballots from the special election were being counted.

According to the CBS News affiliate in Seattle, KIRO, this happened at offices in King, Spokane, and Pierce counties. KOIN 6 News contacted the Clark County elections office who said they were aware of the situation but had seen no evidence of a similar situation in that office.

According to the report from KIRO, Tacoma fire officials responded to one of the offices and tested the substance. Preliminary results indicated that it was baking soda.

This is a developing story.