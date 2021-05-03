Washington events, religious services to have ‘vaccinated sections’

Juan Carlos Guerrero, 62 holds his second shot reminder card as he speaks to a healthcare worker after having received a dose of the Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Miami-Dade County Tropical Park vaccination site in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington state will soon have sections for vaccinated attendees of large events and religious services.

Governor Inslee on Monday announced plans that allow spectator events and religious and faith based organizations to increase capacity with those sections in place.

Under the new spectator events guidance:

Outdoor facilities may add vaccinated sections until their total capacity is 50% maximum or

22,000 people, whichever is lower, inclusive of both vaccinated and unvaccinated sections.

Outdoor unvaccinated spectators cannot exceed 9,000 people.

Indoor facilities may add vaccinated sections until their total capacity is 50% maximum, or

maximum 2000 people, whichever is lower, inclusive of both vaccinated and unvaccinated

sections. Indoor unvaccinated spectators in Phase 2 cannot exceed 200 people, or 300 for rooms

greater than 100,000 square feet of space—and indoor unvaccinated spectators in Phase 3

cannot exceed 400 people, or 600 for rooms greater than 100,000 square feet of space.

Under the new religious and faith based organization guidance:

Religious and faith based organizations with vaccinated-only sections are allowed to increase overall facility capacity to 50% in Phase 2.

Under the updated guidance the following are acceptable as proof of full vaccination: Vaccination card (which includes name of person vaccinated, type of vaccine provided and date last dose administered) OR a photo of a vaccination card as a separate document OR a photo of the attendee’s vaccine card stored on a phone or electronic device OR documentation of vaccination from a healthcare provider electronic health record or state Immunization Information System record.

Self-reported vaccination records that are not verified by a health care provider cannot be accepted.