Washington Gov. Inslee to give update on state’s COVID-19 response

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee talks about the high rate of coronavirus cases in the area during a news conference at Yakima Valley College Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Yakima, Wash. Inslee met with leaders in local government, health care and business to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the area, which has one of the highest rates of infection in the state. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response in a press conference on Thursday.

Governor Inslee will speak alongside State Health Officer Doctor Kathy Lofy. During his last press conference on Sunday, Inslee spoke about plans for schools this fall during a press conference on Thursday, saying the state of Washington will ultimately make the decision, not the White House.

“As with a lot of their claims, they have tried to bully us into making decisions that are not best in the state of Washington. We know this – decisions about schools, and how to have it on site or otherwise, will remain with the state of Washington. These are Washington students and Washington state has the legal authority to make the decision about their education,” he said.

Inslee said he hopes schools can open, and wants it to be done in the safest way possible.

Beginning one week ago, Washington businesses are now no longer allowed to serve customers who don’t wear face coverings. It’s part of Inslee’s “Mask Up, Open Up” campaign aimed at driving down infection rates and COVID-19 case numbers across the state.

The overall number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Washington has reached 41,757 as of Tuesday morning. The death toll is up to 1,399 while the positive testing rate is at 5.9%.

Governor Inslee’s Tuesday press conference begins at 2:30 p.m. KOIN 6 News will listen in and will update this story when new information is available.