Inslee, hospital workers to speak to media Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will be speaking to the media during his trip to Spokane on Wednesday.

Gov. Inslee is set to speak alongside hospital workers. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10:10 a.m., KOIN 6 News will livestream it online.

After Inslee’s media availability, Washington Secretary of Health Umair Shah and other health officials will give an update on current COVID-19 trends and the state’s ongoing response.

Last week, Inlsee asked the federal government for assistance staffing hospitals and long-term care facilities in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Inslee wrote Jeffrey Zients, the White House COVID-19 coordinator, that the state Department of Health has requested 1,200 clinical and non-clinical staff, and that he was requesting deployment of Department of Defense medical personnel “to assist with the current hospital crisis.”

Inslee spokesman Mike Faulk said the state had not yet received a response.

The Associated Press contributed to this KOIN 6 News article.