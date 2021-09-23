Washington Governor Inslee to hold press conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will hold a press conference Thursday and take questions on a variety of topics, including the state’s ongoing pandemic response.

The press conference, which is open for members of the media to attend in person in Olympia as well as virtually, will begin at 3 p.m. Inslee will be joined by Lacy Fehrenbach, the Washington State Department of Health’s deputy secretary for COVID-19 response, and Nick Streuli, executive director for external affairs with the governor’s office.

Earlier this month, Inslee expanded the state’s indoor mask mandate to include outdoor events with 500 or more attendees, regardless of vaccination status. A universal mask mandate for indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status went into effect in Washington state late last month.

The mandates came after weeks of escalating COVID-19 case rates and increasing hospitalizations caused primarily by the delta variant of the coronavirus Washington state recently broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which was previously set in December.

This story will be updated.