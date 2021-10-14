Washington governor, health experts to hold press conference

Washington

by: Cambrie Caldwell

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Washington State Governor Jay Inslee (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon in Olympia.

Inslee will be joined by Department of Health Secretary Umair Shah, Lacy Fehrenbach, the deputy secretary for COVID response with the Washington State Department of Health, and Molly Voris, the governor’s special advisor for pandemic health response.

The press conference begins at 2:30 p.m. and KOIN 6 News will stream the event.

Teachers and healthcare workers in Washington are required to be fully vaccinated by October 18, which means they had to get their final dose in a vaccine series no later than Oct. 4.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories