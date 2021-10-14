Washington governor, health experts to hold press conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon in Olympia.

Inslee will be joined by Department of Health Secretary Umair Shah, Lacy Fehrenbach, the deputy secretary for COVID response with the Washington State Department of Health, and Molly Voris, the governor’s special advisor for pandemic health response.

The press conference begins at 2:30 p.m. and KOIN 6 News will stream the event.

Teachers and healthcare workers in Washington are required to be fully vaccinated by October 18, which means they had to get their final dose in a vaccine series no later than Oct. 4.

