Inslee, officials to talk COVID-19 response in press conference

FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2020 file photo, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee talks to reporters at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. State lawmakers across the country will be convening in 2021 with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic rippling through much of their work — and even affecting the way they work. After 10 months of emergency orders and restrictions from governors and local executive officials, some state lawmakers are eager to reassert their power over statewide decisions shaping the way people shop, work, worship and attend school (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will discuss the state’s ongoing efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Inslee will be joined by several others — Dan Laster, director of the COVID-19 Vaccine Action Command and Coordination System Center at the Department of Health, Michele Roberts, assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Nick Streuli, executive director of external affairs at the Office of the Governor.

Last Friday, Inslee said he will soon sign an emergency proclamation that requires all public schools to offer students an in-person learning option starting next month.

The order allows for a staggered start, with all kindergarten to sixth grade students being provided with an opportunity for a hybrid of remote and in-person learning by April 5, followed by all other K-12 students by April 19. School districts will have to meet an average of at least 30% weekly in-class instruction by April 19 and students must be offered no fewer than two days of on-campus, in-person instruction per week.

In a press conference last Thursday, Inslee announced that every county in the state will move to Phase 3 of his reopening plan. The change goes into effect March 22.

“Phase 3 means all indoor activities that are allowed now, can scale up. This means our restaurants, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, and some of the hardest hit businesses in Washington will be able to return to 50% capacity,” he said.

Inslee also announced that starting March 17, everyone in Tier 2 will be eligible for the vaccine. Tier 2 vaccine eligibility includes workers in agriculture, food processing, grocery stores, public transit, fire fighters, law enforcement, as well as workers in corrections, prisons, jails or detention centers.