Washington joins Oregon with new unclaimed property site

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington state has launched its new unclaimed property website aimed to reunite residents with misplaced property.

Washington has roughly $1.4 billion to return to people throughout the state, according to the Department of Revenue. The total sum is made up of things like uncashed rebates, checks, forgotten bank accounts and security deposits.

The new website is able to fast-track some claims, officials said.

States typically have to wait for people to search their unclaimed property databases but in the fall of 2020, Oregon became one of the first states to try a different approach. The new strategy involved mailing nearly 11,000 Oregonians checks for unclaimed cash in amounts ranging from $50 to $2,500. All of those checks totaled $3.2 million.

Right now, Oregon has about $800 million waiting to be claimed. Since KOIN 6 first brought you the story in February, the state reported about 5,000 more people filed claims than during the same period in 2020.